Another night, and another Gopher Conference sweep for the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team.
Tuesday in Faribault, the victim was Triton, which lost 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 to the Class A No. 7-ranked Cardinals (11-8, 6-0 Gopher Conference).
The success for Bethlehem Academy started on the back row with the serve receive of Mia Potter and Kate Trump, who also finished with 27 and 18 digs, respectively.
From there, Reagan Kangas dished out 39 assists to fuel an offensive attack that was led by 12 kills from Lindsay Hanson, 11 kills from Ellie Cohen, nine kills from Trump and five kills from Jaden Lang.
"Reagan did a nice job engaging all of our hitters, getting double digit kills from both Lindsay and Ellie," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "We studied their defense and did a nice job attacking spots on the court that we anticipated giving us a point on the board or throwing their offense out of system."
Cohen also placed three aces, and picked up seven digs.
At the net defensively, Hanson, Kangas and Cohen all registered a solo block.
Bethlehem Academy next plays at United South Central on Thursday night.