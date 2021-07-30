As the calendar flips to August on Sunday, a pair of local baseball teams transition into postseason baseball, while another attempts to solidify its postseason seed.
The Morristown Morries and Waterville Indians both open the Region 6C playoffs on Sunday at home, with Waterville hosting Lake Crystal at 6 p.m. in its first-round matchup and Morristown hosting Le Sueur at 2 p.m.
Faribault, meanwhile, enters Sunday in third place in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League and hosts the Lonsdale Aces in its final regular-season game, which may push the Lakers to the No. 2 seed in the Region 3C playoffs.
Lakers try to Ace final test
At this time of year, the most important thing is winning, not how that winning gets done. So while Faribault (13-8) looked shaky Wednesday night against a two-win Veseli team, it still did enough to claim a 6-5 victory and keep hopes alive of passing the Union Hill Bulldogs for the No. 2 seed.
Last Sunday, Union Hill (14-7) lost an 11-inning 13-11 slugfest against Lonsdale (10-11) to keep the door open for Faribault.
Since the Lakers beat the Bulldogs twice this season, a Faribault win Sunday against Lonsdale and a Union Hill loss against New Prague at the same time flip-flops the two clubs.
First, the Lakers need to deal with the Aces. In the first matchup between the teams on May 30 in Lonsdale, Faribault claimed a 7-1 victory behind six shutout innings from Nate Rost.
Rost didn't pitch Wednesday night, so he figures to be available on the mound Sunday. He'll need to be at his best against a Lonsdale team that's won six of its last eight DRS games and scored a combined 24 runs in its last two outings.
At the start of the week, it was possible for Faribault to drop down to the No. 4 seed, but that possibility is moot after the Montgomery Mallards (12-9) lost Tuesday against the New Prague Orioles (12-9).
While it's still possible for Montgomery and New Prague to both draw level with Faribault, the Lakers hold the tiebreaker over both after outscoring the Mallards and Orioles in their head-to-head matchups this season.
Waterville a heavy favorite
Thanks to its first-place finish in the 13/60 League, Waterville starts the Region 6C playoffs Sunday evening with a more-than-favorable matchup to start the postseason.
Lake Crystal is set to visit The Willy hoping to reverse the fortunes from its 0-14 record against 13/60 opponents this summer. Two of those losses came against Waterville, which won by scores of 15-4 and 8-0.
That imbalance on paper — and the structure of the Region 6C bracket — presents an interesting conundrum.
Does Waterville hand the ball to one of its handful of aces with the task of burying the Lakers, or does it spread the wealth and spread the innings out over multiple arms to keep the entire pitching staff sharp?
While there's only one game on the slate this weekend, next weekend likely brings a pair of games over two days. Starting the postseason with three wins — one Sunday and two next weekend — secures Waterville one of Region 6C's three spots in the state tournament.
Morristown looking to take 1st step
The Morries don't possess quite the same luxury as its neighbors, but do still start the postseason as the favorites in their first-round matchup.
After finishing the 13/60 slate with a 9-5 record, Morristown draws the Le Sueur Braves of the River Valley League. Le Sueur finished its league slate with only a 3-7 record, and has lost its last five games against all competition.
Morristown, meanwhile, enters the postseason on a roll with wins in four of its last five games. The one loss was a run-rule defeat against Waterville, and the Morries picked up wins against Lake Crystal (0-12), Cleveland (4-11), Blue Earth (10-4) and Wells (4-11) in that stretch.
Outside of Blue Earth that's certainly not a murderer's row of opponents, but Morristown did what it needed in order to secure a first-round home game. Now, the Morries need to make good on that advantage to stay out of the loser's bracket for as long as possible.
With a win, Morristown becomes one of eight teams competing for two state tournament berths in the winner's bracket. A loss means the Morries are left to battle for one state tournament spot among eight teams in the loser's bracket, plus the other six winner's bracket teams that jump into the loser's bracket at various points throughout the playoffs.
The Morristown/Le Sueur game is matched up up with the first-round matchup between Jordan — the top seed out of the RVL — and Wells, the second-to-last seed out of the 13/60.
While a game against high-powered Jordan doesn't seem like much of a reward for a victory, staying out of the loser's bracket as long as possible is goal No. 1.