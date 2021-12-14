Whether it got there by brute force or with a burst of speed, Faribault was dead set on getting to the paint Tuesday against Albert Lea.
It was the right formula when jump shots weren’t falling at a high clip to pick up the first win of the season, 58-46, at Nomeland Gymnasium.
“Just be confident about everything,” senior Hunter Nelson said of what was preached over the last 12 days since the Falcons’ first game. “Tonight we had to focus on getting it down low because we had mismatches down there with Devin (Lockerby). We got it in and he scored and we got a lot of layups tonight.”
Foul trouble limited Lockerby’s minutes, but the North Dakota State University football offensive lineman commit was a handful for the Tigers. He scored seven points, was a leading rebounder and played a part in keeping the Tigers from getting paint points of their own.
Albert Lea (0-2) did not make a two-point basket for the first 11 minutes, 20 seconds of the game.
“He’s 7-feet tall, you have to put a body on him,” Albert Lea coach Harrison Koetz exclaimed to his team during a dead ball.
That was an exaggeration of the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Lockerby, but it may have felt like the truth to one of the Big 9 Conference’s smaller rosters in Albert Lea.
It was his first game with the team as he missed the season opener vs. Byron while playing in the Minnesota Football Showcase.
Nelson attacked the rim early and often for the Falcons (1-1) and finished with a game-high 20 points, almost all from close range or at the foul line.
“I just used my quickness,” Nelson said. “A lot of layups, a lot of good passes from my teammates that got me going.”
Faribault led wire-to-wire and by as much as 16 in the second half. Albert Lea started off cold from the field and trailed 16-7 early on.
The Tigers pulled within three points on two occasions later in the half before the Falcons used a buzzer-beating layup from senior guard Jordan Klecker to take a 26-19 halftime lead.
A basket on the opening possession of the second half continued the momentum for Faribault, only for Albert Lea junior guard Drew Teeter to heat up.
He hit three of his four 3-pointers early in the second half to lead the Tigers back within 38-33 near the midway point of the half. Teeter had a team-high 18 points and was joined in double figures on the team with junior Logan Strom's 10 points.
Albert Lea finished with five made 3-pointers and Faribault made one courtesy of junior Beau Schrot.
Schrot had nine of his 13 points in the second half to help weather the storm and get the home team back up a dozen-plus.
Rounding out scoring for Faribault was junior Ian Ehlers with seven points, Klecker with six, sophomore Carson Kreager three and freshman Brady Schulz one. Kreager and Schulz provided the Falcons' lone bench points, which all came in the second half.
Faribault extinguished Teeter and company by forcing tougher looks that helped secure the win. Each one feels good after a 3-14 record a season ago.
“Our focus has been to build our identity on the defensive end,” Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. “Get more looks in the paint offensively. We’re getting better everyday, I thought we did some good things in that regard tonight and there are things we can get better at. I’m excited for the journey; it’s only game two. It’s good to get a win. We played hard, they played great and it was good to finish strong.”