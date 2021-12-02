A red-hot shooting performance from the Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team was too much for Bethlehem Academy to keep up with Thursday night in an 89-56 loss in Faribault.
Lyle-Pacelli led 48-26 at halftime and finished the game shooting 32 of 44 from the floor and nailing 13 of 18 attempts from behind the arc.
"L-P came out on fire and we found ourselves in an early hole," BA coach Ed Friesen said. "We fell behind 30-10 and the game pretty much stayed around a 20-point difference for most of the game."
Offensively, the Cardinals found plenty of success, led by 16 points from Matthew Croke and another 15 points via Justin Simones.
Bethlehem Academy shot 52% from the floor and made 4 of 9 3-point attempts.
Charlie King also dished out six assists for the Cardinals, while Zach Donkers added seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
"Matthew Croke shot the ball very well tonight," Friesen said. "Justin Simones had a very good game. Charlie King, Zach Donkers, Hudson Dillon and Aaron Huerta all made good plays throughout the game. We’re going to get better."
The Cardinals play again Friday night at Wabasha-Kellogg.