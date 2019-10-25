Addison Peed and Lauren Dimler punched their tickets to the state meet Thursday at the Section 2A Cross Country Meet at Riverside Town and Country Golf Course in Blue Earth, Minnesota.
On the boys side, eighth-grader Landon Dimler finished 36th out of 131 at 18:21.4. Senior Pablo Sacristan wasn’t far behind him, finishing 18:37.6. Eighth-grader Joshua Bengtson finished 49th at 18:51.7, while sophomore Brennan Hoehn placed 55th at 18:57.7.
On the girls side, Addison Peed - a freshman - finished 5th out of 131 at 19:46.8. Sophomore Lauren Dimler placed 10th at 20:13.9. Eighth-grader Madison Zimbrich finished 17th at 20:32.8, while freshman Ashlin Keyes finished 31st at 21:31.1.
As a team, the WEM/JWP girls finished third out of 19 teams, while the boys finished 11th out of 18.
Top seven boys individual
1 Mitchell Johnstone (Mankato Loyola/Cleveland) 16:08.19
2 Seth Pierson (St. James) 16:18.73
3 Caleb Rivera (St. James) 16:21.84
4 Austin Antony (Tri-City United) 16:22.44
5 Troy Parulski (St. James) 16:29.93
6 Drew Hastings (Belle Plaine) 16:35.35
7 Jake Lewis (Martin County West/Martin Luther) 16:40.03
Top seven girls individual
1 Laura Thompson (Fairmont) 19:08.19
2 Grace Feder (G-F-W) 19:24.48
3 McKenna Herrmann (Belle Plaine) 19:25.81
4 Macy Hanson (Fairmont) 19:36.66
5 Addison Peed (WEM/JWP) 19:46.75
6 Clare Fischer (Sleepy Eye St. Marys-Sleepy Eye Public-New Ulm Cathedral) 19:47.40
7 Paola Acevedo (St. James) 19:53.19
Boys team results
1. St James 41, 2. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 113, 3. Tri-City United 121, 4. Belle Plaine 149, 5. Glencoe-Silver Lake 161, 6. Fairmont 191, 7. Norwood-Young America 236
Girls team results
1. Belle Plaine 59, 2. Fairmont 73, 3. WEM/JWP 95, 4. Glencoe-Silver Lake 133, 5. Martin County West/Martin Luther 160, 6. LeSueur-Henderson 163, 7. G-F-W 214