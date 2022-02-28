The Faribault boys swimming and diving team wrapped up its team season at Friday evening's Section 1A championships at the Rochester Recreation Center.
As a team, the Falcons finished ninth with 59 points, but notched numerous time drops and personal bests throughout the meet.
"The boys swim team finished on a positive note by dropping more time on their finals swims," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "It was fun to watch them swim faster times in their events. The guys really had a good season and had a lot of best times and lifetime best times."
The 200-yard medley relay team of Thatcher Simon, James Hoisington, Caleb Sadergaski and Declan Chappius finished ninth to win the consolation final Friday with a time of 1 minute, 57.44 seconds.
To finish the meet, the 400 freestyle relay team of Finn Larson, Sadergaski, Simon and Elliot Daschner finished in seventh place with a time of 3:49.88, more than three seconds faster than the quartet's time in the preliminaries two days prior.
Faribault's season isn't quite finished yet, as junior diving Chriztopher Ferris finished fourth in Section 1A to qualify for the Class A state championships. The diving preliminaries are scheduled to start at noon Thursday at the University of Minnesota.