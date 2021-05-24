Addyson Taylor allowed only six hits and one run Friday afternoon in Maple River, while striking out four batters, to help the Buccaneers (14-3, 10-1 Gopher Conference) move even closer to a Gopher Conference championships.
She allowed Maple River's (9-8, 10-4) one run in the bottom of the fifth, but by that point WEM had already piled up four runs. The Buccaneers scored once in each of the first and second innings, twice in the third and once more in the sixth.
Autumn Taylor, Addyson Taylor, Ellie Ready, Brielle Bartelt and Allison Rients all notched singles for WEM, while Ready, Emma Woratschka, Rients and Addyson Taylor all drove in one run apiece.
WEM played again Monday afternoon against United South Central (2-13, 1-11), before hosting Hayfield (8-6, 6-4) on Thursday afternoon on the final day of the regular season. NRHEG (15-2, 9-2) is the only team remaining mathematically capable to catching the Buccaneers in the conference title race.