Addyson Taylor allowed only six hits and one run Friday afternoon in Maple River, while striking out four batters, to help the Buccaneers (14-3, 10-1 Gopher Conference) move even closer to a Gopher Conference championships.

She allowed Maple River's (9-8, 10-4) one run in the bottom of the fifth, but by that point WEM had already piled up four runs. The Buccaneers scored once in each of the first and second innings, twice in the third and once more in the sixth.

Autumn Taylor, Addyson Taylor, Ellie Ready, Brielle Bartelt and Allison Rients all notched singles for WEM, while Ready, Emma Woratschka, Rients and Addyson Taylor all drove in one run apiece.

WEM played again Monday afternoon against United South Central (2-13, 1-11), before hosting Hayfield (8-6, 6-4) on Thursday afternoon on the final day of the regular season. NRHEG (15-2, 9-2) is the only team remaining mathematically capable to catching the Buccaneers in the conference title race.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments