Wins and points have been hard to come by for the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team, which had just three wins on the season ahead of Monday evening’s home game against Trinity School at River Ridge.
The Cardinals bumped their win total to four with a fairly convincing 39-20 win over the Tri-Hawks. Points were still somewhat difficult to come by, and Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump acknowledged that it wasn’t exactly the offensive performance he was looking for.
“We can play better,” Trump said. “We talk a lot about playing the same way all the time, and I wasn’t super thrilled with our effort in the first half. We came out a little sluggish, but I thought we came out a little stronger in the second half and played better down the stretch.”
Trump said he was a bit worried during the lead-up to the game, solely for the fact that Bethlehem Academy didn’t have school on Monday, and there was no JV game ahead of the varsity game either.
The Cardinals struggled their way to a 7-7 tie in the first few minutes of the game, but Mercedes Huerta was able to finally generate some momentum when she drained a big 3-pointer with 12:40 still remaining in the half to put BA ahead for good.
It turned out Huerta was just getting started, as the sophomore point guard ended up torching the Trinity defense by scoring 21 points and also grabbing seven steals.
“Mercedes had a really great night. She was really aggressive,” said Trump.
With the Cards up 20-11 at halftime, Huerta came up with a big steal early in the second half that more or less set the tone for the rest of the game. She poked the ball away from a Trinity player and raced out in transition for an easy layup, allowing the Cards to take a 22-11 lead, doubling the Tri-Hawks’ point total.
Huerta wasn’t the only Cardinal to have a solid night, as Malia Hunt scored 14 and also came up with a pair of steals. Hunt was 7 of 13 from the floor for a shooting percentage of 54%, while Huerta sunk five of eight from inside the arc and made three of her nine 3-point attempts.
Together, the two accounted for 35 of the Cardinals’ 39 points.
Trump was pleased with their performances and pleased with the win, but said he’d like to see more from the rest of the team.
“We’re still looking for more production from our post players, and ultimately it comes down to putting all the pieces together. We’ve had two or three girls playing well in most games, but we’re not getting a lot from the other girls, so we’re still trying to find more balance. That’s something that’s key for us, especially with our smaller roster. I’d really like to see a more even scoring contribution throughout the whole roster.”
Trump explained that the Cardinals are still learning different pieces of the game in their practices, with the goal of putting all those pieces together so that they’re able to play a more complete and balanced game.
“We still have some pieces that we need to work into our game better. We need to learn how to feed off our defensive energy to get some easier shots on offense and in transition. We’re still learning how to play together on offense, and the girls are learning that if they move more and if they move the ball more, then it’s easier to do the things we want to do and to score baskets.”
Aside from Huerta and Hunt, the offensive production was pretty sparse. Lindsay Hanson and Reagan Kangas each had eight rebounds, with Hanson and Brooke Johnson scoring two points apiece. As a team, BA finished with 33 rebounds.
The Cardinals are still just 4-11 on the season and remain 1-6 in the Gopher Conference, as Monday’s game was a non-conference game. Nevertheless, they’ve seen noticeable improvement from last year, when they won only two games.
“Finding ways to win games is something that you learn,” continued Trump. “We’re figuring some of those things out and we figured out how to close the game tonight. It was great that we came out well enough in the second half and executed well enough to get everybody in, because that helps a lot. Everybody got to play tonight, and everybody got plenty of rest. We’re still trying to tighten up some things, and we certainly didn’t have the best start, but we closed it out well, together as a team.”