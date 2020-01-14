Faribault’s wrestling team returns to its home gym Thursday evening for a dual against Mankato West.
The Falcons haven’t wrestled at home in more than a month, dating back to a Dec. 12 triangular in which they defeated Mankato East and Albert Lea.
In the time since then they’ve competed in five big tournaments as well as two other road meets, and will head into Thursday’s dual with an overall record of 13-1.
The Scarlets figure to be a tough out in the 132-pound weight class, where Charlie Pickell brings a 24-2 record to the mat. Pickell was a two-time state champion heading into his sophomore year, and nearly won three titles in a row before losing a 3-2 decision in the 126-pound championship match at the state wrestling finals. Pickell earned his 200th career victory back in December.
Among the Scarlets’ other top wrestlers are Gannon Rosenfield, who’s 20-9 at 170 pounds, and Noah Langsjoen, who’s 17-4 at 195.
Mankato West has struggled elsewhere, with Ryan Palmer going 12-8 so far in the 106-pound weight class, Roen Anderson going 12-10 in the 152-pound weight class and Mason Thiessen going 8-5 at 220.
Most of the other Scarlets who’ve seen significant time on that mats this season currently have records below .500, which means the 13-1 Falcons should be favored in many of the matchups.
The Falcons have gotten off to a lot of great starts this year, with eighth-grader JT Hausen going 13-2 in the 106-pound weight class. Gael Ramirez is 12-4 at 126 and DJ Saunders is 17-3 at 126, and so Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster has shifted the guys around a bit to get both of them into the lineup on most days.
At 132 pounds, Alex Hoy will be in for a big challenge from Pickell, but Faribault’s Josh Oathoudt should be heavily favored in his matchup. Oathoudt is 14-2 on the season, and is currently Class AAA’s No. 6-ranked individual in the 152-pound weight class.
Dylan Lippert is also enjoying a nice season for Faribault, having compiled a 12-4 record at 182 pounds, while Bryce Nolen is 10-6 at 145 pounds.
Tyler Boyd (113), D’Shaun Davis (120), Riley Stoltz (126), Cael Casteel (138) and George Soto (145) have also performed admirably for the Falcons when slotted into the lineup.
The Falcons have demonstrated a lot of depth at the lower and middle weight classes but don’t have any true heavyweight wrestlers on the team, which has stung them a couple of times, especially when they faced Class AAA’s No. 10-ranked team, Coon Rapids, in Stillwater on Saturday. The Falcons were up 35-18 after Oathoudt’s win in the 170-pound matchup but didn’t score another point in the match, allowing Coon Rapids to come from behind and eke out a 36-35 win.
Still, at 13-1 the Falcons are off to a hot start overall and will look for their 14th win of the season Thursday.