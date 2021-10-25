Game: No. 6 Marshall (4-4) at No. 3 Faribault (5-3), 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Last week: The Falcons closed the regular season with a 36-7 victory against Northfield, while Tigers similarly cruised to a 41-0 win against Belle Plaine.
Last matchup: These two teams last met in 2016, with Marshall pulling off a 56-27 victory in the Section 2-4A semifinals.
1. When starting to find what makes Marshall successful offensively, there's no need to look upwards. This year's version of the Tigers haven't done much damage through the air, and that's been by design thanks to a multi-headed rushing attack. Marshall's most recent 41-0 victory against Belle Plaine was powered by 321 rushing yards compared to just 35 through the air. Of course, the Tigers led that game essentially from start to finish, which they aren't likely to do Tuesday night. For that reason, it's perhaps more instructive to rewind the clock back a week to Marshall's 27-14 loss against Jordan. While the ground game wasn't as efficient against the Hubmen, it was still just as frequent with the Tigers running the ball on 41 of their 57 offensive plays for 148 yards. It's also been a mix of rushers, with Dylan Louwagie running 12 times for 45 yards and Tyler Maeyaert rushing 10 times for 42 yards in the loss against Jordan, which also featured seven different ball carriers. In the win against Belle Plaine, Chidi Nwakama was the most frequent runner with 11 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers also consistently rotate through Maeyaert, Noah Wilts and Jake Eben at quarterback, although none of the three have been that prolific throwing the ball.
2. While it can be reductive to say defenses struggle in losses and excel in victories, that's been notably true for Marshall this season. In the defeat against Jordan, the Tigers surrendered 391 total yards, with 185 of those coming on the ground. The week before in a 44-18 loss to St. Peter, Marshall allowed a total of 298 yards, with each of those yards on the ground. It took the Saints only 35 offensive plays to reach that total. Meanwhile, Marshall also allowed only 153 total yards to Belle Plaine, a paltry 44 yards in a 35-0 win against a .500 Tri-City United team and just 154 yards in a 42-6 win against Worthington. Faribault's had little trouble racking up points and yards no matter the opponent this year, and if Marshall's track record is any indication, that's a clear recipe for a win Tuesday.
3. Last week's dominant win against Northfield didn't feature Faribault quarterback Hunter Nelson slinging the ball all over the field. The senior completed only five passes on just nine attempts, but he made those throws count. He finished the game with 277 yards and three touchdowns, attempted only two passes in the second half and sent his five completions to five different receivers. Two of those incompletions were also drops, with one wiping away what looked to be a straightforward fourth passing touchdown. That efficiency for Nelson has become somewhat common, and has allowed for the Falcons to have their cake and eat it, too, in terms of developing a steady run game and pushing the ball deep down field through the air. The dichotomy presents an unenviable conundrum for Marshall to handle this week.
4. Further down the list of positives Faribault experienced during last week's win against Northfield was the early departure of many of its starters. With a 36-0 halftime lead, the Falcons were able to remove many of their top contributors for nearly the entirety of the fourth quarter. On a normal week, that benefits the reserves who gain real varsity experience. Last week, that also afforded extra rest for the starters that are beginning the bruising grind of the Minnesota high school football playoffs. As detailed in last week's Four Downs preview, the regular-season finale kicks off a stretch of five games in 22 days if Faribault advances to the Section 2-4A championship Friday, Nov. 5. In a deep section without a true weak team, last week's rest might prove crucial in the coming weeks.