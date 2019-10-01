Doing something with a lackadaisical attitude normally won’t get you very far. Volleyball is no exception.
On homecoming Tuesday for Faribault volleyball, the Falcons came out with a similar type of attitude against an Austin team that wasn’t necessarily humming coming into the match with a 1-4 conference record.
Tied 9-9 in a slow back-and-forth first set, the Packers took control and outscored Faribault 16-10 en route to a 25-19 Game 1 victory.
“We came out nonchalantly saying, ‘Oh, we can beat this team’, we’re doing decent in the conference so far,” said Faribault head coach JoAnna Lane. “We started tipping the ball. We were going shy with swinging hard at the ball, and you have to swing at the ball to win. They had a big block on the right side and we made a couple of errors and mentally got in our own heads. We kept making mental errors which caused physical errors.”
After dropping the first set, Faribault head coach JoAnna Lane got on her knees in the team huddle.
“I told them how much I loved them in a loving voice. That seems to work when they know how much heart and passion you have for them, how much you care for them, but that I wasn’t proud of what they were performing out there in that they weren’t being respectful to themselves or the other team.”
Continuing her rallying cry, Lane laid some perspective into her girls.
“I needed to actually see from them, ‘Why do you put in 40 hours at the gym every week. Why are you here? Are you here to show up or are you here to nonchalantly do whatever happens?’”
Lane hit them hard, hoping it would provoke a sense of urgency.
“I got them thinking, ‘Oh, we are putting a lot of time, sweat and tears into this gym.’ After, they were the loudest they’ve been for a while. We were still a little slow in the second set with hitting errors, but by Game 3 we came alive and found it.”
It’s safe to say Lane’s rallying cry worked, with Faribault winning the next three games 25-21, 25-15 and 25-14 to improve to 6-2 in conference play and earn an always exciting homecoming win.
“I don’t pay much attention to that as a coach. To the girls, I try to use that for them that this is their homecoming home game. ‘Let’s go, let’s give the crowd a show.’ However, every conference match matters and if we want to be in the top half of the conversation they have to show up every game, every night.”
Junior Payton Evanstad ended the night with 22 kills on an impressive .308 hitting percentage, 15 assists, 13 digs, four blocks and a pair of aces. “Payton did it dynamically all over the court. That was fun to see,” Lane said.
Also juniors, Hannah Cunniff led Faribault with 20 digs while chipping in five assists, while Bennett Wolff stuffed the stat sheet with 16 digs, 14 assists, seven kills and one ace. Sophomore Olivia Bauer had 15 digs, eight kills and one ace.
Faribault, who improved to 11-11 overall and 6-2 in the conference with a win tonight, will look to change the tide of coming out slow in Winona Thursday.
“Winona is going to be a much tougher match on Thursday. It’s a must-win for us,” Lane said. “They have beaten some of our section competitors that we have lost to, so Winona is a must-win for us.”
Start time for Thursday’s game is 7:15 p.m.
Faribault 3, Austin 1
F — 19 25 25 25
A — 25 21 15 14
F statistics — Kills: Payton Evanstad 22, Olivia Bauer 8, Bennett Wolff 7, Izzy Herda 3, Meghan Swanson 3, Maggie Liechtnam 1 … Aces: Herda 3, Evanstad 2, Wolff 1, Bauer 1 … Assists: Evanstad 15, B Wolff 14, Cunniff 5, Herda 1, W Wolff 1 … Digs: Cunniff 20, B Wolff 16, Bauer 15, Evanstad 13, Clara Malecha 8, Herda 5, Swanson 4, Liechtnam 2 … Blocks: Evanstad 4, B Wolff 2, Esenbahlu 1, Swanson 1
A statistics — Kills: Jordyn Mccormack 10, Erica Lundberg 6, Lexi Stich 6, Avery Thompson 5, Kyra Walter 3, AJ Richard 2, Elyse Hebrink 2, Kennedy Bell 1 … Aces: Madi Retterath 2, Mccormack 1, Richard 1 … Assists: Richards 29, Briella Wempner, 2, Retterath 1 … Digs: Mccormack 19, Lundberg 16, Richard 8, Hebrink 8, Thompson 7, Retterath 4, Stich 3, Leslie Rodriguez 3, Kyra Walter 3 … Blocks: Lunderg 2, Thompson 1, Sitch 1