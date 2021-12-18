A slow first half gave way to a solid second-half performance Friday night for the Faribault girls basketball team at Albert Lea in a 59-31 defeat.
The Tigers led 33-8 at halftime, before managing only a 26-23 advantage in the final 18 minutes.
The Falcons were led by seven points from Isabel Herda, in addition to six points each from Aubrey Filan and Rylee Sietsema. Hailey Reuvers added five points, Meredith Umbreit tallied four points and Halle Rice added notched three points.
Herda also hauled in a team-high six rebounds, with Sietsema contributing five rebounds.
Faribault next plays Mankato West on Tuesday.