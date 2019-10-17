Saying the KoMets of Kasson-Mantorville were run-heavy Wednesday would be an understatement. With a run-pass ratio of 38-2, the KoMets (5-3 overall, 3-2 district) racked up 375 total yards and seven touchdowns on the ground en route to a 55-6 victory at home over Faribault (1-7 overall, 1-4 district).
“They run the option very well. They had great execution and we just couldn’t stop them,” Faribault head coach Ned Louis said. “Inside, outside, fullback, quarterback, and they can get outside on you, too. They only completed one pass and that’s the way they want to play. They can hurt you inside or outside. They run hard and executed the option-offense to perfection tonight.”
A lethal run-option attack, the KoMets had four players finish with 60-plus rushing yards. Peyton Wilke led the pack, rushing for 103 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Brooks Buchanan finished with 71 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Easton Knoll followed with 65 yards on five attempts, while Cade Spreiter had 63 yards on seven carries.
Louis tipped his cap to K-M’s offensive line for creating space all night for the KoMets.
“Up front they looked pretty good. They had some big holes to run through. I understand a couple of the drives were short after some turnovers, but we just didn’t have an answer.”
After a nice drive early in the second quarter, Faribault trimmed K-M’s lead to 14-6 on a 2-yard run by junior Nick Ehlers. After that it was all K-M, scoring 41 unanswered the rest of the way.
Ehlers completed five-of-nine passes for 32 yards - 24 going to Nick Flom. Behind him, Cael Casteel led the Falcons rushing game with 57 yards on 15 carries. Alex Gardner chipped in 31 yards on 16 carries.
Faribault will host Albert Lea, whom they came from behind to defeat 28-24 on Sept. 20, Tuesday in the first round of the Section 1AAAA tournament.
“You turn it over now. You get an opportunity to play Albert Lea again, which we beat earlier this season,” Louis said. “You put tonight’s game and the regular season behind us, and at 1-7 we have nothing to lose. We just have to execute. When one or two things don’t go right, the play is usually done. When we execute, we can do good things. Our kids always play hard so we just have to execute and see what happens.”
Kasson-Mantorville 55, Faribault 6
K-M - 14 21 14 6
F - 0 6 0 0
F offense - Passing: Nick Ehlers 5-9, 32 yards, 2 Int … Rushing: Cael Casteel 15-57; Alex Gardner 16-31; Ehlers 6-24, 1 TD; Hunter Nelson 2-9 … Receiving: Nick Flom 3-24; Casteel 1-7; Evan Larson 1-1
F defense - Tackles: Owen Ellendson 5, Ehlers 3.5, Flom 3, Dylan Lippert 2.5, Gael Ramirez 2.5, Zach Slinger 2, Bryce Nolen 1.5, Larson 1.5, John Palmer 1.5, Devin Lockerby 1.5, Joe Langer 1.5, Tyler Gillen 1.5, Gardner 1, Sam LaCanne 1, Alex Leet 1, Hunter Nelson 1, Evan Langer 1, Cade McCusker 1, Jordan Nawrocki 0.5
F special teams - Punting: Bryce Nolen 3-113 … Kick returns: Slinger 4-103, Bryce Nolen 2-23, Isaac Mata 1-16, Carter Breitenfeldt 1-4
K-M offense - Passing: Peyton Wilke 1-2, 4 yards … Rushing: Wilke 5-103, 3 TD; Brooks Buchanan 9-71, 1 TD; Easton Knoll 5-65, 1 TD; Cade Spreiter 7-63, 1 TD; Preston Hitterdahl 4-23, 1 TD; Dylan Eggert 2-19; Jakob Aarsvold 2-14; Logan Vaughan 2-11; Alex Kirmse 1-3; Michael Braun 1-3 … Receiving: Jakob Keller 1-4
K-M defense - Tackles: Jackson Kennedy 7.5, Charles Blaisdell 6, Keyan Smith 4.5, Kellen Wilke 2.5, Logan White 2.5, Mac Wood 2.0, Adam Dvorak 2.0, Alex Jennissen 2, Carter Nelson 1.5, Kyler Kujath 1.5, Reese Tripp 1, Knoll 1, Wilke 1, Jordan Kern 1, Jack Jensen 1, Mitchell Nelson 1, Joe Hadler 1, Logan Leth 1, Alex Kirmse 1, Spreiter 0.5, Keller 0.5, Brody Hegge 0.5, Logan Arzola 0.5, Dylan Baker 0.5
K-M special teams - Kick returns: Easton Knoll 1-81, 1 TD