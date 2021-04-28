The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls track and field team claimed the title at Tuesday's five-team Booming Prairie Invitational, while the boys track and field team sped to second.
The girls team raced past the competition with 127 points — more than 50 points clear of second-place Blooming Prairie — while the boys team won out in a tight midfield battle behind first-place United South Central, which totaled 89 points. The Buccaneers posted 73 points for second place to narrowly beat Blooming Prairie (72) and Hayfield (71).
The girls team collected a total of eight first-place finishes, with Toryn Richards claiming first in the 100-meter dash, the high jump and the pole vault, Jaiden Williams speeding to first in the 200, Josephine Volkmann motoring to first in the mile and Madeline Huess powering to first in the two-mile run.
The 400 relay team of Richards, McKenna Schuster, Riley Sammon and Madison Zimbrich also claimed first, as did the 800 relay team of Williams, Addison Condon, Ella Duenes and Megan Krostue. Schuster, Duenes and Krostue also finished second, third and fourth in the 200, with the quartet of Williams, Schuster, Duenes and Krostue all separated by less than a second.
Other top-three individual finishers for the girls team included Zara Gibson (3rd in 100 hurdles), Tatum Richards (2nd in high jump, 3rd in 300 hurdles), Volkmann (2nd in high jump, 3rd in triple jump), Sammon (3rdin pole vault), Condon (2nd in long jump) and Zimbrich (3rd in long jump).
The boys team was propelled to second place by first-place finishes from Michael Adams (mile), Sam Rezac (discus) and Evan Lange-Wenker (high jump), but also a wave of top-five individual finishes.
Jasper Morris claimed second in the 800 and the mile, Lange-Wenker motored to second in the 300 hurdles, Zach Quast soared to second in the pole vault, Cody Culhane claimed fourth in the 800, Ahmad Alladin was fourth in the 300 hurdles and Dylan Holicky muscled his way to fourth in the shot put.
Both the boys and girls teams for WEM are back in action Tuesday, May 4 for a quadrangular at Hayfield.