You can’t beat Mother Nature, someone once said. On Tuesday morning seven senior softball teams tried to negate that cliche at Alexander park in Faribault. The Faribault Golden Eagles Talons and the Wings hosted the league tournament including senior (ages 55 and up) teams from Owatonna, Northfield and Cannon Falls. The first three games went smoothly with the Owatonna Silver Streaks victorious over Faribault in the competitive division and the Faribault Wings winning over the Cannon Falls Boomers in the recreational division. Also, the Northfield Raiders bested the Owatonna recreational team in their game one.
However, as the next series of three games were well underway, the skies darkened and wind gusts threatened to redesign the park. At that time, the Faribault Talons were leading the Northfield Raiders in the last inning and the Faribault Wings were ahead 4-0 after four. Over on another diamond, the Boomers were beating Owatonna. As lawn chairs started to fly across the field, some with occupants still in them, and the infield gravel was swirling like a Saharan dust storm, all players dashed for cover. In fact, some senior players ran faster for cover than they ever ran to first base.
After the wind came the rain. Not just any rain, but the kind of rain that will find you no matter what overhang protection you have managed to get under. Nevertheless, seniors are resilient by virtue of their longevity and spirits were high as all seven teams huddled together awaiting the next event. That event was not the completion of their games, but rather the promise of a league ending pizza party celebration. As the fields quickly became indistinguishable from Cannon Lake, and small fish were seen darting across the pitcher’s mound, it was clear that Mother Nature was not going to let play resume. Pizza arrived as the rain lessened, so the senior athletes spent the rest of the morning in awe of nature’s fury and the wonderful flavor of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. A good time for all.
In a final note of the season, hats off to the Faribault Golden Eagles Wings who finished the season undefeated and look forward to an invitation to ride in a float at the Faribault Heritage Days Parade, or was it keys to the city? We can’t recall. Barring bypass surgeries and Geritol overdoses, the Golden Eagles and Talons will be back in action next May – order your season tickets now. And Mother Nature, we love you, but please control yourself on Tuesday mornings in the summer of 2020. Thanks.