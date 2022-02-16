Game: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (13-9) at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (17-7), 7:15 p.m., Friday.
Recent results: The Buccaneers had a four-game win streak snapped with back-to-back losses to non-conference foes Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Class A No. 2Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s. The Panthers have won four of their last five games, with the one loss in overtime against Class A No. 3 Hayfield.
Last matchup: WEM pulled away from NRHEG for a 58-48 win in Waterville on Jan. 27.
1. Postseason implications
With the Gopher Conference championship scheduled for Saturday afternoon, Class A No. 3 Hayfield has known for a while it was playing for a conference title. With the game slated to be played at the champion of the West Division, however, Hayfield has not known where to send its bus Friday night. The Vikings will remain in the dark until after Friday night.
Entering the final day of the conference regular season, all of WEM, NRHEG and Maple River have an opportunity to advance to the conference title game. If NHREG beats WEM, it’s in regardless of what Maple River does Friday night against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
If WEM beats NRHEG on Friday, however, Maple River can advance to the conference title game with a win. If Maple River loses and WEM wins, then the Buccaneers host Hayfield on Saturday night with a chance to defend their conference title.
The first order of business, however, is beating NRHEG. Even if a win doesn’t net WEM a spot in Saturday’s championship, it does boost its resume for the Section 2AA tournament. According to QRF from minnesota-scores.net, the top five of the eight-team Section 2AA South Subsection is broken down like this:
1. Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial, No. 42
2. Maple River, No. 49
3. NRHEG, No. 52
4. WEM, No. 54
5. St. Clair, No. 55
A win Friday provides WEM with the season sweep of NRHEG and likely pushes the Buccaneers past the Panthers in terms of seeding. WEM also plays LC/WM on Thursday in a game that can really disrupt the top of the subsection if the Buccaneers win.
If WEM loses Thursday and Friday, however, it runs the risk of losing a first-round home game. A dominant 63-39 win against St. Clair on Dec. 7 removes most possibilities of the Cyclones jumping the Buccaneers in terms of seeding, but it’s better to not leave that up to chance by finishing the regular season strong.
2. Battle of depth scoring
One of the major bright spots for a WEM team that graduated 95% of its scoring from last season has been the emergence of sophomores Claire Bohlen and Alayna Atherton as dominant scorers.
In the 58-48 win against NRHEG earlier this season, Bohlen played that role with a team-high 16 points. Atherton, meanwhile, battled foul trouble and finished with only two points. The Buccaneers didn’t miss a beat offensively thanks to their depth. Kylie LaFrance drilled three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points, the same number of points Addyson Taylor scored. Add in eight points from Riley Sammon and seven points from Josie Volkmann and WEM had more than enough scoring balance to make up for the absence of Atherton’s double-digit scoring.
The same goes for NRHEG, which is primarily led by Sidney Schultz (16.2 points a game) and Sophie Stork (15.2 points a game). The Panthers are also helped by Faith Nielsen (12.9 points a game) and Erin Jacobson (11.4 points a game).
Whichever team receives the most secondary scoring punch likely has a leg up Friday night.
3. Active hands defensively
Starting with the win against NRHEG, WEM has won five of its last eight games. In games where the Buccaneers swipe at least nine steals in the stretch, they’re 4-0. In games where they finish with less than nine steals in that stretch, the record drops to 1-3.
The one win was a 41-27 victory against Blooming Prairie, which was the second-lowest point total WEM has allowed this season. In short, aggressive defense = quality results for the Buccaneers.