A whopping 29 forced turnovers helped the Waterville-Elyisan-Morristown girls basketball team to a 63-19 victory against United South Central on Wednesday in the first round of the Section 2A tournament in Waterville.
When the Rebels (2-17), seeded No. 8 in the south sub-section, were able to get a shot off, they shot a respectable 36% from the field. What allowed the top-seeded Buccaneers (16-3) to run away with the victory was the amount of turnovers (20 of which were steals) it forced to turn into points the other way.
Senior guard Brielle Bartelt paired 13 points with seven assists to pace the offense, while senior forward Toryn Richards tallied 14 points and five rebounds, senior forward Kylie Pittmann added 10 points, senior forward Lindsay Condon scored seven points and senior guard Ellie Ready finished with five points.
Overall, 10 different players scored for WEM, which next hosts fifth-seeded Springfield at home Friday night in the sub-section semifinals.
Springfield (10-7) knocked off fourth-seeded GHEC/ML/T 52-38 on the road Wednesday night in its postseason opener.