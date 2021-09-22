The WEM/JWP boys cross country team sped to second place at Tuesday's eight-team NRHEG Invite, with the girls claiming fifth place out of seven teams.
The boys team was led by a third-place finish from Landon Dimler in 18 minutes, 2 seconds. Michael Adams was the second Grizzly runner across the line in ninth place in 19:19, with Caleb Quast finishing 12th, Josh Bengston claiming 16th and Memphis James slotting into 18th. The gap from Adams to James was only 24 seconds.
In the girls race, Kwynn Krause led the way in fifth place with a time of 22:23, while Ashlin Keyes and Madison Knust finished back to back in 18th and 19th, and Faith Olson and Elizabeth White rounded out the scoring spots in 30th and 33rd.
Both the boys and the girls teams are back in action Saturday at the Mountain Lake Invite.