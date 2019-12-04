Falcon boys hockey downs Waseca
The Faribault Falcons hockey teams were in action Tuesday with the girls team hosting Mankato East/Loyola at the Faribault Ice Arena, while the boys were on the road against Waseca.
For the boys it was their second game of the season, and their first win, as they handled the Waseca Bluejays easily in an 8-2 victory.
WEM-JWP wrestling splits triangular with Le Sueur-Henderson, Waseca
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team played in a triangular on Tuesday at Le Sueur-Henderson High School. WEM-JWP wrestled against both Le Sueur-Henderson and Waseca. The Grizzlies dominated Le Sueur-Henderson, winning by a score of 59-19, but came up just short against Waseca, 42-36.
Waseca held the advantage against WEM-JWP in some of the lower weight classes, but the Grizzlies performed better in some of the higher weight classes. Kurtis Crosby scored 6 points for the Grizzlies in the 152-weight class, while Ted Carlson (170), Ezekial Peterson (182), Jaden Taylor (195) and Brant Melchert (220) also scored 6 points each. The Grizzlies also received 6 points from 132-pounder Dylan Samlaska.
Against Le Sueur-Henderson the Grizzlies fared much better. Carson Petry (106) scored 5 points, while Gavin Krause (113), Jeramia Hale (138), Tucker Rients (145), Ethan Rider (160), Ted Carlson (170), Ezekial Peterson (182), Jaden Tyler (195), Brant Melchert (220) and Michael Sheehy (285) all won their matches and each contributed 6 points to the Grizzlies’ total.