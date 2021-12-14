Spearheaded by senior Mercedes Huerta, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team swiped 15 steals en route to a 61-33 victory at Lyle/Pacelli (0-5) on Tuesday night. Huerta finished with a team-high six steals, while all of Karlie DeGrood, Anna DeMars, Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson finished with two steals, and Brook Johnson nabbed one steal.
Offensively, Trump led the Cardinals (2-2) with 17 points thanks to shooting 5-for-10 from behind the arc. DeMars added nine points, Anna Cohen, Huerta and DeGrood scored eight points, and Johnson added five points.
Josie Rose grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, with Hanson snatching eight boards and Trump finishing with six rebounds.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Friday night at Maple River (2-1).