Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may exceed 80 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&