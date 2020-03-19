The Minnesota Baseball Association announced Wednesday that it is requesting teams not to schedule any games prior to May 1 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MBA President John Richter wrote in a letter that the league’s objective is not to cancel the amateur baseball season but instead postpone it to a date in accordance with governmental and regulatory agencies.
“We support the recent guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and our federal and state governments, recognizing that one of the best ways to reduce the spread of this virus is social distancing and limiting the number of people assembled in close quarters,” Richter wrote.
The Faribualt Lakers are scheduled to begin their season May 3 at the Veseli Warriors, while the Wanamingo Jacks and Morristown Morries are slated to start their seasons against each other on May 9 in Wanamingo.