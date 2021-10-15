Facing their toughest defensive opponent of the season, the Faribault Falcons made a strong comeback but fell just short of the Mankato East Cougars 28-21 on Friday night at Wolverton Field in Mankato.
Despite the loss, Faribault head coach Ned Louis praised the Falcons for not giving up.
"Two good football teams battled it out," Louis said. "They're the best defense we've played all year. They fly to the football and have a great senior group. They're big and very athletic, and they have a great quarterback and receivers.
"I'm proud of our effort. We didn't quit. That the mark of a good playoff team. We could have lost 42-7, but we made a game of it. Out kids battled and we take away a lot of positives. We didn't quit. We had some chances.
"They just made more plays than we did, and they won the 50-50 balls."
The Falcons jumped to a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 55 seconds left in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Hunter Nelson capped off a 51-yard drive with a 2-yard run for a touchdown. Eddie Solis kicked the extra point.
The Cougars answered with a touchdown with 2:32 left in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Jacob Eggert completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-7 senior wide receiver Puolrh Gong to cap off a 70-yard drive. The extra point kick was blocked and the Falcons led 7-6.
Mankato East then scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead.
Eggert completed his second touchdown pass, a 27-yard screen pass to senior running back Gus Gartzke with 7:39 left in the second quarter. Eggert then completed a 2-point conversion pass to senior wide receiver Kaden Oachs to give the Falcons a 14-8 lead at halftime.
The Cougars increased their lead to 21-7 with a 1-yard run for touchdown by Gartzke and the extra point kick by Carson Schweim with 3:09 to play in the third quarter. Gartzke led the Cougars in rushing with 14 carries for 92 yards.
Eggert completed his third touchdown pass with 9:33 to go in the fourth quarter. With Eggert scrambling he threw a desperation pass 45 yards to senior wide receiver Joseph Uldrych in the end zone, and Schweim made the extra point for the 28-7 lead.
Eggert, who has a scholarship to play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, ended up with 17 competitions in 21 pass attempts for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Gong was his favorite target with five catches for 33 yards.
But the Falcons, who came in averaging 37.2 points for and 17.2 against, didn't give up.
Nelson completed a 26-yard pass to junior wide receiver Johnny Frank with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. The extra point kick failed, and East led 28-13.
The Falcons cut the lead to 28-21 when senior running back Matthias Lenway took a pitch from Nelson and ran it in from 9 yards for a touchdown with 1:13 left on the clock to complete a 73-yard drive. Nelson then completed a pass to Ian Ehlers for 2 points.
After holding the Cougars on downs, the Falcons got the ball back one more time with 17 seconds play on their 25-yard line. After a pass fell incomplete, the Cougars sacked Nelson to end the game.
Nelson completed 15 of 25 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 16 times for 43 yards and one touchdown.
Lenway led the Falcons' rushing attack with 23 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also ran back two kicks for 74 yards.
Faribault running back Elijah Hammonds ran twice for 9 yards.
Frank made five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. Isaac Mata also had five catches for 35 yards and had two kickoff returns for 45 yards and two punt returns for 25 yards. AJ Worrall caught three passes for 26 yards. Ehlers had one reception for 19 yards.
Faribault totaled 300 yards with 177 rushing and 123 passing, while Mankato East has 335 total yards with 148 on the ground and 187 through the air.
Mata, a defensive back, led the Falcons with seven tackles and an interception.
Linebacker Beau Schrot made five tackles. Lenway and tackle Davin Lockerby made three stops each.
Mankato East improved to 6-1.
The Falcons (4-3) close out the regular season at home versus Northfield (3-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.