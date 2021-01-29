Friday night’s girls basketball game between Bethlehem Academy and Medford saw a surprisingly close battle between two teams that haven’t matched up all that closely in recent years — but it was a familiar team that triumphed in the end.
With its 47-40 victory, Medford improved to 4-1 on the season while Bethlehem Academy is still looking for its first win. However, the final score was far closer than either of last year’s matchups, which the Tigers won by a combined total of 65 points.
In fact, it was far from clear for most of the game that Medford would be able to come out of the game with a win at all. Bethlehem Academy started out strong, scoring the first two baskets to take a 5-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
BA was able to hold that lead for most of the first half, with a 3-pointer from Brooke Purrier finally nudging the Tigers into the lead with 3:50 to go in the opening period. Still, the Cardinals seemed poised to enter halftime down by a basket or less.
However, Catrina Herr knocked down a 3-pointer as the half expired to push the Medford lead to 23-18 at halftime. A back and forth second half ensued, with the Tigers finally taking a lead they would not relinquish with 7:20 remaining.
Herr led Medford with 16 points, but the Tigers had a balanced offensive attack with Isabella Steffen adding 9 points, Clara Knifel 8 and MacKenzie Kellen 7. Steffen and Herr are seniors, while Kniefel and Kellen are juniors.
For BA, junior guard Mercedes Huerta led the way with 14 points but senior guard Malia Hunt was close behind with 12. Sophomores Lindsay Hanson and Kate Trump added 6 points and 5 points, respectively.
Medford Head Coach Mark Kubat said he expected the game to be close, but was pleased with his team’s effort and happy to come away with a win just three days after suffering a 61-26 home loss against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
“I was pleased with the effort after our game Tuesday,” he said. “We didn’t play real well Tuesday, but I thought we played fairly well tonight.”
Kubat said the Tigers did a particularly nice job of rebounding, but there are other areas that needed work. Defensively, he wants the team to do a better job of communication and on offense, he said the girls need to be more organized and patient in taking shots.
“We just have to run an offense,” he said. “We’re too much one pass, one shot - if it goes in, we’re great, if it doesn’t, we’re in trouble.”
Fortunately, Kubat said that the team has been making major strides in practice. However, he noted that keeping sharp has been a challenge not only for Medford but its opponents, too, with shooting percentages down across the MSHSL.
Even though the Cardinals weren’t able to come away with the win in the end, BA’s second-year coach Scott Trump was also pleased with the team’s effort. Trump said the strong performance was a product of the strong progress the team has been making in practice.
“The girls are always excited to play, excited to learn,” he said. “They’re getting better every single day in practice.”