The Falcons are feeling good heading into the weekend.
In prep for its second Saturday tournament in a row, Faribault (4-5, 2-1 Big 9) bounced back from a three-match losing streak to pick up a sweep at the Mankato East Cougars (1-8, 1-2 Big 9).
The Falcons got off to a strong start in 25-22 and 25-15 opening set wins. They battled back from a late deficit to win 27-25 and cinch their first Big 9 road victory and first three-set sweep of 2019.
"A lot fewer hitting errors" was the first thing that came to mind for Faribault coach JoAnna Lane on the difference between Monday's 3-0 loss at Mankato West and Thursday. "We had 11 hitting errors for the night. Sometimes we have 11 hitting errors in one game. We were more disciplined in taking care of the ball and finding their holes. We also serve received a lot better so we had options at the net, which was good."
Payton Evenstad was the top option, collecting 17 kills on a healthy .361 hitting percentage.
Lane praised Olivia Bauer and Meghan Swanson for supporting with seven kills each while trimming down on errors. Swanson hit .500 and Bauer .333.
FHS hit .291 as a team. The Falcons combined for five blocks and 54 digs on defense. At the service line, they collected 14 aces led by six from Ellie Glende and served at a .922 clip as a team.
East led much of the third set but could never pull away. The Falcons then applied the heat in a muggy Mankato East gym.
"We were always within a couple points but would come back and tie them up. I think we took a lead, 18-16, and let them back in to go up at the end," Lane said. "Payton made a couple errors in a row, made a serving error, but had been on point all night. It was not the consistent way we had been playing. It was hot and gross in there and we didn’t hold the momentum like we should’ve, but we were mentally tough."
The Cougars led 23-20 and got to a set point before the Falcons knotted the score at 24.
East had multiple chances to extend the match but could not avoid dropping its 17th straight set and eighth straight match.
This was a matchup of two of the Big 9's youngest teams, at least as far as experience and seniors go. Faribault has five juniors and no seniors. East has eight juniors but only two seniors.
East has played a tough schedule to date and expects to improve as the season goes on.
"They did a really good job pushing the corners of the court. They would turn and set and push the ball to the corners," Lane said. "A lot of times when you go up like you’re going up like you’re going to set you think it’s a free ball attack, but they did a good job hitting both corners and tipping it to unusual spots. We did a good job starting to pick that up by game two."
Faribault is next at Farmington's invitational tournament Saturday.
The Falcons open the 16-team, bracket style tournament 9 a.m. against the Rosemount Irish (3-3).
These two teams met in a preseason scrimmage Lane described as "evenly matched."
Faribault's assured four matches with the second at 11 a.m. against Osseo or Red Wing. The third is at 1 or 2 p.m. and the fourth is at 3 or 4 p.m., depending on results.
First round matchups on Faribault's side of the bracket also include Big 9 rival Owatonna taking on Elk River as well as Delano vs. Jordan.
The other side is headlined by Class A No. 3 Mayer Lutheran taking on St. Charles. Farmington plays another Big 9 team, Winona. Andover faces Mahtomedi and Hutchinson sees Bloomington Kennedy.
Mayer Lutheran is the only ranked team in a tournament with teams from all three classes in Minnesota.
Faribault 3, Mankato East 0
F — 25 25 29
M — 22 15 27
Faribault statistics — Kills: Payton Evenstad 17; Meghan Swanson, Olivia Bauer 7; Bennett Wolff 5; Izzy Herda 4; Maggie Liechtnam 3 … Assists: Evenstad 22; Wolff 17; Hanna Cunniff 3 … Digs: Cunniff 14; Evenstad 11; Bauer 8; Payton Ross 7; Wolff 5; Ellie Glende, Herda 3; Liechtnam, Swanson, Clara Malecha 1 … Blocks: Bauer 2; Wolff, Herda, Swanson 1 … Aces: Glende 6; Bauer 4; Wolff, Ross 2