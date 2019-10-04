The Faribault girls swim and dive team competed on the road at Mankato West Thursday, falling 90-84.
It was a solid meet for us. We are preparing for the True Team meet in a week and have Northfield in a dual meet next Thursday,” said head coach Charlie Fuller.
“The girls are working hard by putting in good solid practices until taper time. Grace Rechtzigel had a good meet by dropping her time in the 100 Back. Ava Nelson had a best time in the 200 Free. We're going to continue to work hard and get ready for the end of the season.”
The Falcons are back in action 6 p.m. Thursday at Northfield. They return home to host Owatonna Tuesday, Oct. 15 before participating in the Big 9 Conference meet Oct. 25-26 at Northfield High School.
Faribault top finishes by event
200-yard medley relay — 2. Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Grace Rechtzigel, McKenzie Gehrke 1:55.48
200 freestyle — 1. Abby Larson 1:58.64, 3. Ava Nelson 2:14.50
200 individual medley — 4. Karly Flom 2:58.24, 5. Monica Albers 2:58.75
50 freestyle — 2. Wray-Raabolle 26.67, 4. Gehrke 28.47
100 freestyle — 2. Nelson 1:00.75, 4. Rechtzigel 1:02.58
500 freestyle — 1. Larson 5:23.27
200 freestyle relay — 1. Wray-Raabolle, Bauer, Nelson, Larson 1:48.43
100 backstroke — 3. Rechtzigel 1:08.82
100 breaststroke — 2. Kenow 1:16.99, 3. Bauer 1:18.99
400 freestyle relay — 1. Larson, Gehrke, Nelson, Rechtzigel 4:02.90
100 Fly — 3. Wray-Raabolle 1:06.68