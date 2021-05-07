Derrick Sando put together his best 100-meter dash of the season and checked off a major goal for his 2021 season — to complete those 100 meters in less than 12 seconds.
Sando's time of 11.99 seconds was the fastest of Thursday's quadrangular at Medford that also included Blooming Prairie and United South Central.
"This was his best race of the night and of the season," Bethlehem Academy coach Brent Zabel said. "He came out of his blocks strong and push through to the end it was the most complete race start to finish I have seen him complete this year.”
Other highlights for the boys team included Isaac Caron's dash to second in the 300 hurdles, and Matt Friesen motoring to second in the two-mile run in a personal best time of 12 minutes, 8 seconds as part of a strong day for the Cardinals' boys and girls distance runners.
On the girls side, that showed up through Abby Kugler setting a pair of personal bests with her fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:58) and her first-place finish in the mile (6:28.74).
"She is really starting to find her groove and is understanding how to run her race and how to plan and work on her pacing throughout the race to put her position to cut her time,” Zabel said.
Brianna Radatz also added another three first-place finishes Thursday, with her time of 17.0 seconds winning the 100 hurdles, her mark of 51.93 seconds winning the 300 hurdles and her distance of 32 feet, 10.5 inches winning the triple jump.
"We are still working on getting her times down, but her form is coming along and she is looks great going over the hurdles," Zabel said. "It’s now just a matter of working on adding speed between the hurdles.”
The Bethlehem Academy boys and girls track and field teams return to action Tuesday afternoon in a home triangular that includes WEM, Hayfield and United South Central.