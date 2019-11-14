While most of the championship Faribault Golden Eagles senior softball team are snuggled in their eyries during the cold winter months, or flown the coop to the sunny south, a few are playing senior softball in the new Dundas Dome.
The spacious dome, located in Dundas just off Hwy 3, is the meeting site for senior players who want to practice their hitting and fielding and play some pick-up scrimmage innings during the week. The dome is open to all men and women senior softballers on Thursday’s from 1 until 3 pm.
The cool thing about dome-ball, other than the temperature inside is maintained at about sixty-two degrees, is the players use a restricted-flight softball that has a softer external covering. The ball doesn’t travel as far and on the not-so-rare occasion when the ball bounces off a senior player, there are no bruised body parts. Upon arriving at the dome, every player gets to hit about 20 balls and then practices fielding while others hit. After the hitting slugfest, players count off to form two teams and play a few innings of not-so-error-free softball.
All men 55 and up and women 40 and up are welcome to join the fun on Thursdays at 1 pm at the Dundas Dome. There is a $5 daily dome fee but no charge to join the player group which currently has about 15 or so regular senior players – more expected after the holidays.
“The dome is awesome! Playing there is like being in the 1982-2009 Twin Cities Metrodome only without 55,000 cheering fans, or hot dogs," said According to Barry Shaffer, coach of the summer Faribault Golden Eagles Talons and Wings. "When I catch a high pop fly in the dome I think of Kirby Puckett’s leap at the wall in game 6, although it is extremely rare for my feet to leave the ground.”