Faribault’s girls basketball team was on the road Friday at Rochester Mayo, and the home team proved too much for the Falcons to handle, as the Spartans pulled away in the second half for a 72-51 victory. With the win, Mayo evened its record at 2-2 overall as well as 2-2 in Big 9 play, whereas the Falcons dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the conference standings.
The Falcons are seeing some improvement, however, as their 51 points were the second most they’ve scored so far this season. Evy Vettrus had a strong game and led the way with 22 points while also registering two assists and three rebounds. Otaifo Esenabhalu chipped in eight points and contributed nine rebounds, while Zoe Fronk scored six points and finished with five rebounds.
Rounding out the scorecard were Kelsie Demars with five points, Maryn Hart with four points, and Isabel Herda and Ellie Hunt with three points each. Hunt also finished with six assists, while Herda chipped in two.
“Overall, our players played really hard and they’re continuing to make improvements offensively and defensively,” Faribault coach Patrick Garcia said.