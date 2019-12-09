WELLS — Kiley Nihart drained four 3-pointers and Katie Dylla posted a double-double against the team she played for as an underclassman in Medford’s 66-26 thrashing of United South Central on Friday night in Gopher Conference action.
Nihart led all scorers with 24 points and played a huge part n in the Tigers’ ability to construct a massive 47-8 advantage heading into the break.
Dylla, who transferred to Medford in the offseason after spending the previous two years with the Rebels, added 11 points and 15 rebounds. Last season’s leading scorer, Emma Kniefel, chipped in 14 points.
“Our defense really played well,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said. “We were also able to play lots of kids in the second half.”
Medford (2-0 overall, 1-0 Gopher Conference) is back in action on Tuesday at Hayfield for a 7:15.
MEDFORD 66, UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL 26
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 24, Isabella Steffen 2, Emma Kniefel 14, Izzy Reivers 2, Alorah Weise 3, Jenna Berg 9, Lily Roehrick 1, Katie Dylla 11. Halftime: 47-8 Medford.