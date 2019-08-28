The Faribault girls swim and dive team won seven events at Tuesday's home and season opener against St. Peter.
The Saints' depth, however, allowed them to pull out the dual meet win 94-85.
Two of the seven wins were exhibition.
"We had a really good first meet of the season. After just two weeks of practice we were able to come out and have some great swims," said Faribault coach Charlie Fuller. "For some of our younger girls this was there first high school swim meet and they came out and performed very well."
Junior Abby Larson looked in midseason form. She was less than a second away from her lifetime best in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 1 minute, 56.14 seconds. That was good for a 13.59 second win.
Larson also cruised in the 500 freestyle at 5:20.47. Both her times already are under the state qualifying standards.
Junior Verity Wray-Raabolle took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
The 200 relay of Wray-Raabolle, freshman Ava Nelson, junior McKenzie Gehrke and Larson were winners along with the 400 freestyle relay of Larson, junior Grace Rechtzigel, junior McKenzie Gehrke and sophomore Maryn Hart.
This was Faribault's only non-conference dual meet of the season. It opens the Big 9 Conference schedule 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Winona.
St. Peter 94, Faribault 85
Top three finishers listed per event
200 medley relay — 1. St. Peter (Graft, Kelly, Landsom, Denzer) 1:59.2, 2. Faribault (Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Grace Rechtzigel, Ava Nelson), 3. St. Peter (Larson, Johnson, Smit, Larson) 2:09.9
200 freestyle — 1. Abby Larson 1:56.14 (F), 2. Hannah Denzer 2:09.73 (F), 3. Isabel Avant 2:27.32 (S)
200 individual medley — 1. Wray-Raabolle 2:27.95 (F), 2. Olivia Denzer 2:36.17 (S), 3. Anna Boomgarden 2:44.84 (S)
50 freestyle — 1. Shelby Graft 27.62 (S), 2. Nelson 27.75 (F), 2. Rechtzigel 27.75 (F)
1-meter diving — 1. Lauren Feder 169.2 (S), 2. Mara Bauer 135.2 (F), 3. Brianna Baker 118.7 (S)
100 butterfly — 1. Wray-Raabolle 1:02.96 (F), 2. Jaiden Landsom 1:04.59 (S), 3. Boomgarden 1:10.42 (S)
100 freestyle — 1. Avant 1:02.54 (S), 2. Piedra Larson 1:03.94 (S), 3. Gehrke 1:04.73 (F)
500 freestyle — 1. Larson 5:20.47 (F), 2. Hannah Denzer 5:50.27 (S), 3. O. Denzer 5:50.53 (S)
200 freestyle relay — 1. Faribault (Wray-Raabolle, Nelson, Gehrke, Larson) 1:46.79, 2. St. Peter (Johnson, Larson, Denzer, Kelly) 1:49.59, 3. St. Peter (Avant, Petersen, Pettis, Stanton) 1:59.02
100 backstroke — 1. Landsom 1:08.62 (S), 2. Rechtzigel 1:09.23 (F), 3. Graft 1:09.45 (S)
100 breaststroke (exhibition, all points awarded to Faribault) — 1. Lexi Johnson 1:20.89 (S), 2. Kenow 1:20.9 (F), 3. Bauer 1:21.28 (F)
400 freestyle relay (exhibition, all points awarded to Faribault) — 1. Faribault (Larson, Rechtzigel, Gehrke, Maryn Hart) 4:14.29, 2. St. Peter (Boomgarden, Avant, Smit, Larson) 4:27.78, 3. St. Peter (Stanton, Dickie, Petersen, Smit)