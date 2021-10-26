The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team hardly needed to break a sweat during a 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Maple River on Monday night to close the regular season.
Six different players notched at least six digs for the Buccaneers, led by eight apiece from Grace Baker, Mikaya Schuster and Claire Bohlen. Alex Heuss and Josie Volkmann both provided seven digs apiece, while Rylee Pelant finished with six digs.
Heuss also soared for a solo block and a block assist, with Volkmann also adding a solo block and Jessica Hilpipre recording a block assist.
Offensively, Riley Sammon led the way with nine kills and Heuss was not far back with eight kills. Bohlen also recorded six kills and Volkmann added five kills.
Schuster dished out a team-high 21 assists.
WEM also receieved plenty of offense at the service line with 14 total aces. That pinpoint service was led by Baker's four aces, in addition to three from Pelant. Heuss and Daelyn Judd both recorded two aces, while Schuster, Hilpipre and Jordan Green all finished with one apiece.
WEM next starts the postseason Thursday night at home against Blue Earth Area.