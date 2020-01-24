The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team has won back-to-back games for the first time this season thanks to a 47-35 win over LeRoy-Ostrander on Thursday evening.
BA rolled out to a 30-17 halftime lead and kept LeRoy-Ostrander at bay the rest of the way, allowing the Cardinals to improve to 5-11 on the season, while the LeRoy-Ostrander Cardinals fell to 0-15.
BA’s big win came on the heels of Monday’s 39-20 win over the Trinity Tri-Hawks.
Mercedes Huerta picked up right where she left off on Monday with another 17 points Thursday, and she also contributed six steals, four rebounds and four assists.
Grace Ashely also had a strong game for BA with nine points, nine rebounds and three steals. Reagan Kangas added seven points and three steals, Kate Trump finished with six points and six rebounds and Brooke Johnson chipped in four points and five rebounds.
Additionally, Lindsay Hanson added another six rebounds to her season total.