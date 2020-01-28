Following two lopsided losses to ranked teams over the weekend, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team found its way back into the win column on Monday evening after defeating Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 58-47.
The Cardinals held a slim 21-19 halftime lead but picked up the pace in the second half. When the dust settled, three BA players had reached double digits in points, including Kate Trump with 18, Mercedes Huerta with 13 and Malia Hunt with 11.
Lindsay Hanson also had an extremely impressive night with a stat line of nine points, 22 rebounds and three steals, while Trump finished with 10 rebounds and Grace Ashely grabbed three.
Additionally, Hunt came up with three steals in the game, and Brooke Johnson contributed four points while Reagan Kangas chipped in three.
The Cards were far from perfect, as they had to overcome 29 turnovers in the game, but their performance on offense was ultimately stronger than that of the Bulldogs. BA did a lot of damage at the free throw line, making 24 of 35 attempts, whereas JWP struggled at the free throw line, making just 10 of 27 attempts.