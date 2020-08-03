The Wanamingo Jacks secured a spot in the final bracket of the Region 5C tournament.
After starting the preliminary tournament July 29 with a 3-1 victory against Dodge County, Wanamingo split a pair of games Saturday to lock down the No. 7 seed in the final weekend of the regional tournament, which is slated to begin this Saturday.
Wanamingo 7, Lake City 4
Wanamingo’s first game Saturday in Red Wing was against the preliminary’s top seed, Lake City.
Sam Roosen fired a complete game for the Jacks and allowed four runs and 10 hits, while striking out three and walking two. Wanamingo took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, added two more in the top of the fifth, three additional runs in the top of the sixth and a final run in the top of the ninth.
Lake City scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the eighth.
In addition to his work on the mound, Roosen finished 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, a double and a triple. Max Bowen also slapped a pair of hits.
Bowen, Sam Roosen, Gavin Roose, Brady Anfinson, Eric Swiggum, Andrew Anfinson and Dylan Craig all scored on run each, while Bowen, Andrew Anfinson, Aaron Bauer and Craig all drove in one run.
Stewartville-Racine 3, Wanamingo 1
In the preliminary championship Saturday, Wanamingo surrendered three eighth-innings runs to suffer the loss.
Brady Anfinson pitched all eight innings for the Jacks, although only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. Anfinson allowed seven hits, struck out one batter and walked another.
Wanamingo snagged a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Alex Roosen drove in Gavin Roosen.
Gavin Roosen and Dylan Craig both doubled and finished with two hits, while Sam Roosen, Alex Roosen and Jack Dommeyer all slapped one hit each.
Wanaimgo will face Austin in the first-round of the final bracket at 7 p.m. Saturday in Cannon Falls.