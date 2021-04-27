A minor dent quickly turned into a full-blown car wreck for the Cardinals (1-3, 1-3) on Monday afternoon at Bell Field in Faribault.

The Vikings (5-0, 3-0) scratched across a pair of earned runs in the top of the first, and that snowballed into a 12-run first inning in which the final 10 runs were all unearned.

Aiden Tobin notched the only hit for Bethlehem Academy. Bo Diesnt worked a walk and stole a base, and Lucas Linnemann waited out a pair of walks.

Bethlehem Academy is back at Bell Field on Thursday afternoon against Medford (1-3, 1-2).

