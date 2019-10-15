3-and-out with the Randolph Rockets
- Bethlehem Academy welcomes District Mid Southeast White foe Randolph to town for a 7 p.m. Wednesday kickoff.
- The Cardinals are coming off of a 48-6 loss to Class A No. 2 Blooming Prairie. BA enters the game 2-5 overall and 1-3 in district play.
- The Rockets are coming off a 12-6 loss against Goodhue at home. Randolph enters the game 5-2 overall and 2-2 in district play.
When the Cardinals have the ball
With a short week, Bethlehem Academy didn’t have the time to implement new schemes offensively. As a result, we’ll see a very similar offense to what they’ve trotted out this season.
“It’s a very short week. We had Monday and Tuesday to prepare, and that’s it. It’s a lot of work on the coaches' part to look at the film and get the guys ready and prepared,” BA head coach Jim Beckman said. “There’s not a whole lot of new scheming we’re going to do offensively. You just don’t really have time to put in a lot of changes or variations of the offense. Our defense will continue to be the same and it has been relatively effective. Everybody is in the same boat in that they have two days to prepare.”
While Randolph represents a competitive opponent, it’s fair to suggest the Cardinals will have more room on offense to operate with compared to Blooming Prairie last week.
“I expect us to establish our running game. Blooming Prairie pretty much shut us down, so get the ground game going,” said Beckman. “The offensive line is the key to everything. If those guys come out and out-physical the other guys, then we’ll have a good night. That’s been true all year. We have to come out and control the line of scrimmage and establish a run game. We have also had some success passing this year.”
When the Rockets have the ball
To put it simply, Randolph can toss the pigskin. And they can do it very, very well.
Quarterback Nick Drinken leads the Rockets under center. The senior has converted 106-of-172 pass attempts through seven games for 1,845 yards and 21 touchdowns.
“They are coming out of playing nine-man football so they can throw the ball well around the field,” Beckman said. “They are really good at spreading it out. Stopping their passing game is going to be a challenge for us. They throw some nice screen plays in there. They are well-coached and have a good offensive scheme, so we just have to stay disciplined on defense and I think we’ll be alright.”
Drinken will look to connect with receiver Isaac Stoesz (853 yards, 10 touchdowns), Dane Ehleringer (452 yards, seven touchdowns) and AJ Weidner (193 yards, four touchdowns) throughout the evening.
“Stoesz will be key to contain. He’s their best receiver. He’s tall, athletic and when he gets the ball he runs really well. I saw four or five plays on film where they hit him with the slant pass and he ran for a touchdown.”
In the backfield, Drinken has rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Mack Swanson has contributed with 382 yards and two touchdowns.
Key to the game
Defending the pass. The Cardinals holding Randolph to under 250 passing yards would go a long way in their walking away with a win.
Coach says
“Blooming Prairie is always going to be the toughest at defending the pass, but Randolph is a very close second.” - Bethlehem Academy head coach Jim Beckman.