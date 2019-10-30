The 2019 Faribault Falcons football team featured more downs than ups. They finished with 2-8 overall and 1-4 in district play, including a playoff win over Albert Lea.
Let’s take an in-depth look at the finer details of their season.
Offense
Points per game: 11.1
Rushing yards: 1,006
Passing yards: 895
Total offense: 1,901
One could suggest the Falcons had the offensive talent to move the chains this season, but they weren’t able to execute enough to consistently put points on the board. They completed 30/114 (26.3 percent) third-down conversions, which will need to improve next season.
Junior Alex Gardner bright spot offensively. The tailback had a stellar year in the backfield, rushing for 635 yards and eight touchdowns on 138 carries (4.5 avg). Junior Taylor Day got some run in the backfield as well, finishing with 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Also in the junior-filled backfield was Cael Casteel, who finished with 113 yards on 43 carries. Between the three, they ended the season with 11 fumbles combined, so that’ll be the main priority to work on in the offseason.
Behind center, junior Nick Ehlers showed flashes of potential. The dual-threat quarterback completed 57-of-145 pass attempts for 750 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Ehlers has the talent to succeed. For him to take the next step as a quarterback, he’ll have to limit turnovers and protect the ball more effectively going forward.
On the receiving end, senior Nick Flom led the pack with 293 yards on 23 receptions. Day showed his versatility through the pass by hauling in 19 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Expect Day to have a bigger role in the offense next year.
Defense
Points surrendered per game: 38.7
Rushing yards allowed: 2,333
Passing yards allowed: 1,125
Total offense allowed: 3,458
Comparing from above, you can see the imbalance between Faribault’s offensive attack and their opponents’ offensive attack.
However, it would be unfair not to recognize the impressive seasons of a few Falcons. Senior Dylan Lippert ended his high-school career on a high note, finishing with a team-high 58.5 total tackles. Also going out with a bang was Bryce Nolen, who registered the second-most tackles on the team with 40. Jake Flom took a nice step forward in his junior season, finishing with 39 tackles.
Given the high rate of turnovers offensively, Faribault was on the field more than they would have liked on the defensive end. Protecting the ball more frequently offensively will pay nice dividends on the other end.
With Lippert and Nolen departing, the opportunity is there for underclassmen to make their mark on the program on the defensive end. In addition, juniors Jake Flom, Gael Ramirez, Nick Ehlers, Owen Ellendson and Evan Langer will need to elevate their games defensively to improve the Falcons’ chances of getting further than the second round of the playoffs.