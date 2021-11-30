Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault gymnastics team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.
The Faribault Daily News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.
Coaches, years coaching
Co-Head Coaches: Larissa Rasmussen and Holly Olmscheid (seventh year coaching for Faribault).
Roster
Lauren McDonough, senior
Miller Munoz, sophomore
Morgan Borchert, sophomore
Nancy Cate, sophomore
Hailey Peterson, sophomore
Alexis Wilkerson–Wolf, eighth grade
Key Players
Lauren McDonough has been working hard in the off season and has her sights set on going to state for all four events this year. She has progressed a lot since last season, and she is ready to be a big competitor her senior year.
Miller Munoz is returning this year as a sophomore. After suffering an elbow injury at the end of last season, she is ready to get back to work and set new PRs.
Morgan Borchert is starting her fourth year on the team. She worked out all summer to build more muscle, and it is already paying off. Morgan has already been developing new skills that we hope to have her competing soon.
Alexis Wilkerson–Wolf returns as an eighth grader. She showed huge improvement last year, and we are planning to keep the momentum rolling. She will likely be competing varsity on a couple events this year!
Keep Your Eye On
We have two new teammates this year. Nancy Cate and Hailey Peterson are both coming from club teams. Nancy has previously been competing for the Faibault Gymnastics Club. She is a talented gymnast, and we feel she will make a solid addition to our varsity team score. Hailey Peterson moved to Faribault last year, and we are excited to have her join the team! She shows a lot of promise, and we think she has a lot to offer the team!
2020-21 Recap
Last season, we had a solid year. We scored a team high of 130.7. This is the highest team score we have had in several seasons.
Lauren McDonough placed first on floor and beam at the Big 9 Conference Meet. She carried that performance over to the Section 2A meet where she punched her ticket to state for beam. Last year’s senior Chloe Duchene joined Lauren McDonough at the state meet for beam where both girls competed solid routines! 2021 graduate Alexis Bottke also placed 14th on beam at the Big 9 Conference meet.
2021-22 Season Outlook
Our biggest goal this season is to remain healthy and for each girl to set new PRs. We graduated three of our main varsity girls last season, so we are working on rebuilding the team. We have a lot of young talent on the team that we are excited to work with!
2021-22 Schedule
Friday, Dec. 3 — Northfield, Red Wing at Faribault, 6:30 p.m., Faribault Gymnastics Club
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Faribault, Glencoe-Silver Lake, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waseca at Mankato East and Mankato West, 1 p.m., Mankato K & G Gymnastics
Friday, Dec. 10 — Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo at Faribault, 6:30 p.m., Faribault Gymnastics Club
Friday, Dec. 17 — Faribault at Mankato East and Mankato West, 6:30 p.m., Mankato K & G Gymnastics
Saturday, Jan. 8 — Faribault Invite, 11:15 a.m., Faribault High School
Friday, Jan. 14 — Faribault at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Gymnastics Club
Friday, Jan. 21 — Austin at Faribault, 6:30 p.m., Faribault Gymnastics Club
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Faribault at St. Peter, 6:30 p.m., Gustavus
Saturday, Feb. 5 — Big 9 Conference meet, 11 a.m., Rochester Century High School
Thursday, Feb. 10 — Section 2A meet, TBD, St. James Area High School