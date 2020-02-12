After nearly taking down the Winhawks in Faribault back on Jan. 2, the Falcons couldn’t replicate their performance the second time around as they fell by a score of 52-36 in Winona on Tuesday.
The Falcons lost a close 53-50 game when the two teams met for the first time, but the Winhawks were much stronger on defense Tuesday.
The loss was particularly disappointing for Faribault, given that the Falcons nearly upended the Byron Bears on Monday in a 64-63 loss and won their first game of the season last Tuesday by a score of 74-70 over Rochester Century.
In short, Faribault had been playing better recently and Winona had just two wins all season entering Tuesday’s game, but the Falcons were unable to take advantage of the struggling Winhawks.
Olivia Bauer and Zoe Fronk led the Falcons with seven points each, while Maryn Hart tallied six points and Otaifo Esenabhalu scored five.
Kelsie Demars chipped in four points, Isabel Herda finished with three, and Payton Ross and Ellie Hunt scored two apiece.
Faribault (1-21 overall, 1-17 Big 9 Conference) will host Owatonna (7-14, 7-11 Big 9) on Friday.