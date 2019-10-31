The Buccaneers sailed to a subsection victory Thursday at Mankato East High School. The 3-0 win over No. 3-seeded Alden-Conger puts them one match from state.
“It feels good,” said Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball coach Crystal Lamont. “I’m proud of our girls. They played great out there. We never take a subsection championship win lightly.”
Alden-Conger gave the No. 1-seeded Buccaneers a run for it in the first set. In such a close set, it was anyone’s to win, but WEM eventually pulled out the 25-20 win.
“We really played up and down a lot which can be expected in a game like this,” said Lamont. “We started playing up to our ability and not focusing on what the other team was winning.”
That self-focus ended up paying off and delivered from strong performances from the Bucs.
Junior outside hitter Toryn Richards led the Buccaneer’s offense with 22 kills and a 0.613 hit percentage. Also coming in with some strong attacks were junior outside hitter Kylie Pittman with 10 kills and a .500 hit percentage, senior middle hitter Delaney Donahue with nine kills and hit percentage of .389 and senior middle hitter Trista Hering with five kills out of 10 attempts. Hering also had a robust defensive game, blocking four incoming aces.
The Buccaneer’s powerful offensive lineup made quick work of Alden-Conger in the next sets. WEM more than doubled their lead over Alden-Conger, taking the second set 25-11. The Buccaneers’ proved themselves once again in the third set, winning by a score of 25-14.
WEM will have a challenge ahead of them for the section championship at 6 p.m. Saturday, also at Mankato East. The Buccaneers will face off against Mayer Lutheran. The Crusaders, seeded No. 1 in its subsection and in the state, topped 3 seed BOLD Thursday, 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-20).
“We’re excited,” Lamont said before its win against BOLD. “Mayer Lutheran is obviously the No. 1 team in their subsection, so if they win, going into state will be a challenge. That said, we’ve been playing really well this season and our girls are always up for a challenge.”