Owatonna traveled to play at Faribault girls tennis on Thursday afternoon and returned home with a 7-0 victory. All seven wins came via straight sets.
"Owatonna played well today and controlled all of the matches with some good court movement along with well-placed shots," Faribault girls tennis coach Jeff Anderson said. "While the Faribault players did well to compete, they played from a defensive position throughout most of the matches. Faribault had some well-played offensive points, but not enough to rattle the Owatonna players."
At No. 3 singles, Anderson said Lindsay Rauenhorst did a good job of challenging Owatonna's Alex Huemoeller throughout the match, even if the final scoreline doesn't reflect the overall competitiveness.
"Lindsay was rallying well (in the first set), but came up a bit short in too many points," Anderson said. "In the second set Lindsay started to share the control with Alex and saw some good improvement in the set. Lindsay was moving the ball well around the court with a good mix of deep versus short balls that allowed her to set up plays and win points. Alex continued to play just a bit better and won the second set and today’s match 6-0, 6-3."
Faribault will next travel to play at Northfield on Tuesday afternoon.