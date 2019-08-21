The Faribault girls tennis team is already several matches into its season. It’s now time for more local prep sports to join in on the fun.
Faribault girls soccer gets underway Thursday with remaining sports beginning this weekend, whether with official games or unofficial scrimmages.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead:
Thursday, Aug. 22
- Faribault girls tennis triangular at Mankato East/Loyola — Tuesday’s triangular in Owatonna was cut short due to rain. The Falcons appear to have a better forecast taking shape as they’ll take on East at 9 a.m. and Winona at 11 a.m at East High School. East and Winona were middle of the pack in the Big 9 a year ago. East competed in its home invitational over the weekend and lost 4-3 to Hutchinson. Winona picked up a win over Austin.
- Faribault girls soccer at Cannon Falls — It’s the season opener for both of these Section 2A teams. The Falcons earned their biggest win of 2018 when they beat the Bombers 6-2. Faribault also won 3-0 in 2017. CF was 2-14-2 last year. The game is 3 p.m. at Cannon Falls Elementary School.
Friday, Aug. 23
- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton cross country at Fairmont Early Bird Invite — Blue Earth Area, Fairmont, Heron Lake-Okabena, Jackson County Central, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Luverne, Mt. Lake Area, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, St. James and St. Peter are scheduled to attend. The meet is broken into different 4,000-meter races by grade level. St. James is the defending boys team champion and Fairmont is the girls’.
Saturday, Aug. 24
- Faribault football scrimmage at Northfield — The Falcons and Raiders won’t face off for the “Little Bertha” cannon rivalry trophy, so this preseason tune-up at 9 a.m. at Northfield High School will have to suffice. The Raiders will look different with 34 seniors graduated from the 2018 squad that went 7-4 and advanced to the Section 1AAAAA championship.
- Bethlehem Academy football scrimmage at Breck — This meeting at 11 a.m. at Breck High School will give the Cardinals a chance to shore up their pass defense. BA tends to see more run-heavy teams on its schedule, but the Mustangs slung it to the tune of 212 yards per game. That was with David Roddy, who is playing Division I basketball at Colorado State, but Breck still expects to offer a dynamic look. BA, a Class A team. will also look to incorporate more in the passing game and will be tested overall against an AAA team coming off a 7-2 campaign.
- WEM and K-W football at St. Clair/Loyola scrimmages — Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Kenyon-Wanamingo join host St. Clair and Windom for a series of scrimmages beginning 9 a.m. at St. Clair High School. SC/L was 8-2 in its first season as a co-op with Mankato Loyola. Windom was 0-9 last season and scored just five regular season touchdowns.
- Faribault boys soccer vs. New Prague — This noon matchup at Bahl Field is the season opener for both sides. The Falcons would like to avenge one of their poorer performances, a 4-0 loss in New Prague, in what was otherwise a stellar 2018 season. New Prague went 6-10-1 last year.
- Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball vs. Caledonia — K-W’s schedule is jam-packed with tough opponents, and it starts right away in the season opener. Its Class A No. 1 K-W vs. A No. 8 Caledonia in a possible Section 1 finals preview. K-W won this matchup 2-0 at the Wabasha-Kellogg tournament. This is a 7 p.m. match at Edina High School, host venue for the Side Out Classic, which features premiere prep matches throughout the day.
Monday, Aug. 26
- Faribault girls tennis vs. Waseca — After five matches leading in, the Falcons finally get to play at home. It’s a Section 1AA battle of the birds as they’ll take on the Bluejays who won their season opener Tuesday against Worthington. Waseca has several more matches prior to Monday’s match 4:30 p.m. at Faribault High School.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball at Liberty Classical Academy — The MSAD Trojans open their season against LCA, which will have had one match under its belt. The two teams split last season’s series with MSAD getting the upper hand in the Twin Cities Athletic Conference postseason tournament. This is a 6 p.m. start at LCA.
- Faribault girls swim and dive vs. St. Peter — These two Section 1A squads will get a look at each other in this dual meet. It will be a good clash as the Saints likely have more depth in a dual setting, but the Falcons’ strength at the top with Abby Larson and Verity Wray-Raabolle may land them more state meet entrants when it’s all said and done. This is a 6 p.m. start at Faribault High School.
- Faribault girls soccer at Waseca — The Falcons will make their home opener and face some stiffer competiton against a fellow Section 2A team. The Bluejays were 10-5-2 last year and several members were part of a summer team that won a Minnesota Youth Soccer Association state title. This is a 7 p.m. start at Waseca High School.
- Faribault boys soccer vs. Waseca — The boys and girls soccer schedules begin to synch up as the Falcons take on a section foe. The Falcons won this matchup 4-0 on the field last year, but the Bluejays were given a 1-0 forfeited win as the Falcons wore the incorrect jersey color. Nationally, the rule was changed where home teams wear dark color uniforms and the road team white. Waseca finished 6-8-1 last year. This is a 7 p.m. matchup at Bahl Field.
- Faribault volleyball at Farmington — The season kicks off for a volleyball team returning a lot of production from 2018. These two squads are Section 1AAA mates and met last year in Faribault where the Tigers won 3-0. Farmington was 16-13 last year but was 14-6 outside of the challenging South Suburban Conference.
- Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — K-W faces another top 10 Class A team in No. 5 WEM. Each side packs a lot of firepower at hitter and both are traditionally well-coached squads. Ally Peterson had 25 kills for K-W and Delaney Donahue had 19 for WEM. Both players are back this season. Last year’s matchup was a 3-2 dandy won by WEM. Ironically at the time, WEM was No. 1 in Class A at the time and K-W was No. 5 but in Class AA.
- Bethlehem Academy volleyball vs. Eden Prairie — BA is a Class A squad unaffraid to step up to face AAA opponents. EP is the only one scheduled, but BA expects to see more metro schools during tournaments. The Cardinals may have a shot to upset the Eagles, who were 7-22 last season. This is the season and home opener for BA 7:15 p.m. at Van Orsow Auditorium. BA opened the season with Lakeville North every year from 2009 to 2018.