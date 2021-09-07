The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball team started its season Tuesday night, and after some early-season jitters, flashed its potential in a five-set win against Cristo Rey Jesuit.
MSAD lost the first two sets of the night by scores of 25-20 and 25-21 before rattling off three straight victories 25-23, 25-15, 15-8.
"We had a rough start tonight but pulled it out after winning the 3rd set and kept it going till 5th set," MSAD coach Kali Frowick said. "We do at times have small mistakes, but we learned and got them cleaned up. We are starting to find our system and getting more confident as the season goes on."
Javanna Johnson racked up 19 aces and 13 kills, Javada Johnson mixed 12 assists with three aces and two digs, and Dalina Schwartz notched seven kills, four aces and three assists.
Esther Olakunda also combined fives aces with three assists, two kills and a block, Holly Sheets finished with three kills and four aces, Brooke Roggow notched six assists and two kills, and Amber Hamilton posted nine aces, two assists and a kill.