A total of 16 runs across two games lifted the Falcons to a doubleheader sweep of Albert Lea on Saturday afternoon in Faribault.
Faribault won the first game 8-7, before edging Albert Lea again 8-6 in the second game.
In the first game, the Falcons scored three times in the bottom of the second, once in the bottom of the fourth and piled up four runs in the bottom of the seventh to win in walk-off fashion.
In that bottom of the seventh, Jamie Adamek started off by reaching on an error before Olivia Smith roped a single. After a flyout, Alli Velander laced a two-RBI double before she came home to score the tying run on an error. Emma Minnick then scored the winning run on an error.
In the second game, scored five times in the second inning, once in the fifth inning and twice in the sixth to complete the sweep.
Alayna Simon pitched all 14 innings for the Falcons to pick up a pair of wins.