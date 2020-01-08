Owatonna and Kasson-Mantorville defeat Faribault in girls basketball
It’s been a busy but frustrating start to the week for the Faribault Falcons’ girls basketball team. The Falcons hosted Kasson-Mantorville Monday evening and lost 48-33, then traveled to Owatonna Tuesday evening and also came up short by a score of 70-57.
The Falcons, still looking for their first win of the season, are hoping to put together a more complete game soon. The Falcons played one of their best games on defense Monday evening, but the offense sputtered its way to just 33 points.
Then, against Owatonna, the Falcons did better on offense with 57 points, but their defense was unable to contain the Huskies’ offense.
Evy Vettrus and Otaifo Esenabhalu turned in solid performances for the Falcons Tuesday evening with 16 points and 14 points, respectively. Isabel Herda and Maryn Hart each scored 8 points and Kelsie Demars chipped in 6.
Owatonna’s win was just its third this season; the Huskies are now 3-9 overall and 3-6 in the Big 9 Conference.
Meanwhile, Faribault fell to 0-12 overall and 0-10 in the Big 9, while the Kasson-Mantorville Komets are now 9-5 overall and 1-1 in the Hiawatha Valley Conference.
Huskies boys basketball pulls away from FHS for 75-51 win
The Faribault boys basketball team hosted Owatonna onTuesday evening, and the Huskies came away the victors by a score of 75-51.
Owatonna jumped out to a 38-22 lead by halftime, and while the Falcons improved a bit in the second half, the Huskies were able to gradually increase their lead and pulled away.
Four Huskies reached double digits in points, including Evan Dushek with 20, Brayden Williams with 17, Payton Beyer with 17 and Isaac Oppegard with 13.
The Falcons were led by John Palmer with 14 points, followed by Abdi Abdullah with 8.
Faribault is now 1-8 on the year but still winless in the Big 9 Conference at 0-8.
The Falcons travel to Mankato West (3-7, 1-5 Big 9) Friday evening.