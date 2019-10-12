Waterville-Elysian-Morristown keeps humming right along. Friday, they defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20-8 for their fourth consecutive victory to improve to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the district. The Bulldogs fell to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the district.
WEM's defense hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game and is surrendering 8.3 points per game this season.
The Bucs travel to United South Central Wednesday for a 7 p.m. showdown against the Rebels. With a win, WEM would win a share of the Mid Southeast (Red) District.