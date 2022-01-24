...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Faribault boys basketball hoping for short memory to not dwell on past
If too much time is spent dwelling on past results, there’s no opportunity for future growth.
That’s the message Faribault boys basketball coach Eric Hildebrandt is delivering to his team as the Falcons navigate the meaty middle part of their schedule.
After a difficult four-game stretch against Class 4A competition — with the one exception Class AAA No. 12 Austin — Hildebrandt said Faribault needs to continue focusing on what can change in the future rather than what’s already happened.
“You drown if you don’t,” Hildebrandt said after Friday’s 75-44 loss at Northfield.
Another difficult test arrives Tuesday with Class AAA No. 14 Winona visiting Faribault before a Friday rematch with Rochester Mayo, which topped the Falcons 77-47 on Saturday afternoon.
The results might not arrive, Hildebrandt said, but that doesn’t squash improvement that can lead to improved results later.
Next week, Faribault visits an improving St. Peter (7-9), Albert Lea (2-10) and Rochester John Marshall (5-5), which narrowly beat the Falcons 61-59 earlier this season.
In Friday night’s loss at Northfield, Hildebrandt said he saw some of those positive developments before the Falcons caught a turnover bug.
“Early on I thought we got some really good looks inside,” Hildebrandt sad. “That’s something we got away from and we need to put a little more emphasis on that, I think. I did like how as the game went on our ball pressure picked up. We started to play a little harder defensively, so that was good to see.”
In order to allow those positives to multiply, Hildebrandt said Faribault needs to flush the result.
“It’s a hard thing to do, I think, naturally for human beings,” Hildebrandt said. “We like to get caught up in results, whether they’re positive or negative. We just have to keep moving forward and keep getting better.”