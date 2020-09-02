After a quick start, the Faribault girls soccer team was unable to hang on long enough to leave Austin with a season-opening victory with the Packers storming back to claim a 3-2 victory.
The Falcons took an early lead after only four minutes, 30 seconds when Paige Ross deposited the first goal of the season off an assist from Alexis Bottke. Then, with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Mercedes Huerta blasted a shot from outside the penalty box to put Faribault in front 2-0.
Austin was able to scratch a goal back with a minute and a half to play to enter halftime trailing 2-1. Coming out of the intermission, the Packers added a pair of goals in the 51st minutes and the 58th minute to take and 3-2 lead, which the Falcons were unable to erase.
"Austin held us off and we got first game of the season type of tired legs which kept us from scoring the second half," Faribault coach Maddie Justin said.
"Although the loss is disappointing when we know coming in we were able to come away with a win, we had many first-game varsity players on the field tonight it is very exciting to think about what we can accomplish this year," Justin added.
Faribault will host Rochester Century on Thursday night in its first home game of the season.