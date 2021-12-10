The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wresting team registered a 46-36 victory Thursday night in Waterville against Triton.

The Grizzlies were helped by pins from Brady Murphy (106-pound weight class) and Maddox Moreno (182), in addition to five forfeits from the Cobras. WEM/JWP is next scheduled to wrestle Saturday morning at the Byron Invite.

Full results from the win against Triton are listed below:

106: Brady Murphy (WEM/JWP) over Theo Kispert (T) (Fall 1:00).

113: Charles Adams (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).

120: Carson James (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).

126: Hunter Garness (T) over Zach Quast (WEM/JWP) (Fall 1:26).

132: Jonathan Daschner (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).

138: Hunter Stark (T) over Lucas Morsching (WEM/JWP) (Fall 3:59).

145: Gavin Krause (WEM/JWP) over Austan Adreon (T) (MD 15-7).

152: Liam Schlichting (T) over Kelton Erler (WEM/JWP) (Fall 1:45).

160: Owen Garness (T) over Isiah Winter (WEM/JWP) (Fall 0:09).

170: Jack Cahill (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).

182: Maddox Moreno (WEM/JWP) over Austin Scanlan (T) (Fall 1:13).

195: Christian Schrom (T) over Dylan Holicky (WEM/JWP) (Fall 2:33).

220: Sam Carlson (WEM/JWP) over (T) (For.).

285: Corbin Giesler (T) over Keegan Kuball (WEM/JWP) (Fall 1:13).

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. 

