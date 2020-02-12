The headline says it all: the Faribault girls hockey team is once again prepping to face its section rival, Rochester Lourdes, with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The two teams will meet for the second time this season on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with the game to be played at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Recent results: The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoff bracket and advanced to the finals with a 3-0 win over Albert Lea on Saturday. The Falcons, meanwhile, earned the No. 2 seed in the bracket and edged Austin by a score of 2-1 on Saturday to set up another showdown with Rochester Lourdes.
Faribault finished its regular season with an 18-5 record, while Rochester Lourdes finished with a 15-10 record and is ranked No. 8 in Class A.
Although the Eagles’ record doesn’t look as good on paper as the Falcons’ does, Rochester Lourdes is a battle-tested team due to its strength of schedule. For example, Rochester Lourdes took Class A’s No. 1 team, Breck, to the wire in a 6-5 loss back on Nov. 23. The Eagles have also played against the No. 2, No. 5, No. 6 and No. 9 teams in Class A as well as the No. 7 team in Class AA.
Recent history: Despite their lower win percentage, the Eagles are the favorite heading into Thursday’s matchup. Not only are they the No. 1 seed, but they also defeated the Falcons 4-0 back on Jan. 10. Furthermore, Rochester Lourdes defeated Faribault 7-1 last February in the section final and also won a regular season game against the Falcons by a score of 6-1 on Feb. 1 of last year. They also swept the Falcons in three games in the 2017-18 season, including in the section semifinals.
1. Due to Faribault’s lack of success against Rochester Lourdes, it’s safe to say that the Eagles have become the Falcons’ No. 1 target. The Falcons knew coming into this season that they’d play at least the one regular season game against the Eagles, and they generally hold to the assumption that if they’re going to advance to the state tournament, they’ll have to beat Rochester Lourdes to do so. Faribault’s senior goalie Mikayla Bohner admitted last month she’s had the Eagles in the back of her mind all season and said the Falcons’ main goal is to finally beat Rochester Lourdes and make it to state.
2. The Falcons held the Eagles scoreless for more than 24 minutes at the beginning of their game earlier this season, but the Eagles rallied for three goals in the second period to put the game out of reach. Rochester Lourdes attempted 60 shots, whereas Faribault attempted just 14. The Falcons will almost certainly need those numbers to be a bit closer in the section final if they hope to avoid a similar result.
3. In order to pull off the upset, Faribault will likely need key contributions from all of its top players, including senior Olivia Williamson, who led the Falcons with 39 goals and 69 points this season. She finished with the fourth most points in the state this season and finished sixth in goals scored. Abigail Goodwin also had a strong year with 24 goals, while Haley Lang scored 17 and Rylie Starkson finished with 13. Defensively, Bohner finished as one of the top goalies in the state, but she’ll have her work cut out for her against Emma Schmitz (20 goals, 51 points), Sarah Dravis (24 goals, 45 points), Maggie Hanzel (17 goals, 43 points) and the rest of the Eagles.